TOWNOF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Drivers in the Town of Tonawanda say deteriorating conditions around railroad tracks on Kenmore Avenue continue to create headaches and safety concerns.

Near the GM plant off Sheridan Drive, large holes and crumbling concrete along the railroad tracks have forced some drivers to slow down significantly or maneuver around damaged sections of the roadway.

"There’s a big one over there," driver Tom Franczak said, moments before a truck hit one of the damaged areas with a loud boom.

"I drive on Kenmore Avenue well twice a day, going either direction, and it's just an ongoing issue with the railroad tracks here. Concrete is failing; it's failing numerous times over the last years," Franczak said.

This is not the first time concerns about the crossings have surfaced.

In September 2024, 7 News reported on deteriorating conditions near the railroad tracks. At the time, a DuPont spokesperson told 7 News the company would conduct necessary repairs to the roadway adjacent to its site.

WATCH: 'Do the right thing': Pothole problems persist on Kenmore Avenue railroad tracks

'Do the right thing': Pothole problems persist on Kenmore Avenue railroad tracks

By December 2024, 7 News found the issue had still not been fully resolved.

WATCH: 'Sad this hasn't been taken care of': Repairs scheduled for potholes near Kenmore Ave train tracks

'Sad this hasn't been taken care of': Repairs scheduled for potholes near Kenmore Ave train tracks

Now, more than a year later, drivers say temporary fixes have not lasted.

"Once the winter is over, it breaks apart, and they put some asphalt in there to patch it up...You can see, now it's like beyond patching, it's got to be ripped out and replaced, but they're not doing anything about it," Franczak said.

WATCH: Deteriorating conditions around railroad tracks on Kenmore Avenue create headaches for drivers

Deteriorating conditions around railroad tracks on Kenmore Avenue create headaches for drivers

A CSX spokesperson told me the situation is complex, explaining the company is responsible for one of the rail crossings in the area, which was last patched in late March or early April of this year.

According to CSX, two other nearby crossings would most likely fall under DuPont’s responsibility.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor John Flynn told me the town is also looking into the issue.

I have also reached out to DuPont to ask whether additional repairs are planned and am still waiting to hear back.