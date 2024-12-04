'Sad this hasn't been taken care of': Repairs scheduled for potholes near Kenmore Ave train tracks

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weather has changed, but the pothole problem on Kenmore Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda has not.

"It's worse than most of the potholes in Buffalo," said Jazey Walker. "It's really sad that this hasn't been taken care of yet, I would've expected after the previous articles and broadcasting, that it would've been taken care of by now."

I've been reporting on this rough road since 2022. You can read my most recent report here and watch below. 'Do the right thing': Pothole problems persist on Kenmore Avenue railroad tracks

Walker travels down the road every day and has been successful at dodging any damage until last week.

"I was like, 'crap', I knew I hit it real hard, too. I wasn't going real fast, but I could hear it shook my car," said Walker.

Jazey Walker Walker's flat tire after hitting the potholes on Kenmore Avenue



Putting a dent in his rim and his wallet, costing him $953. He emailed me after it happened to see if there's any way he can be reimbursed.

"We all pay taxes to maintain the road and know I'm not the only person to have this happen," said Walker.

When will it be fixed?

When I was last on Kenmore Avenue in September, I found out the company DuPont is responsible, they have a plant right around the corner.

"DuPont will conduct the necessary repairs to the affected roadway adjacent to our site," said a DuPont spokesperson.

More than two months later, there still haven't been any repairs so I followed up and got this response.

Taylor Epps Potholes on Kenmore Avenue



"We received the highway work permit from Erie County on Nov 21. At this time, we are waiting on confirmation from the local contractor on when they will schedule work on the road – they are expecting to begin the week of December 16," said the spokesperson.

He says the exact timing may change.

"Well, I hope so...I guess we'll see," said Walker about the potential fix.

As far as whether or not drivers can be reimbursed, no response to that question yet.