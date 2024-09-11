'Do the right thing': Pothole problems persist on Kenmore Avenue railroad tracks

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a rough road we've been covering since 2022, but the problem isn't the road itself, it's the train tracks that run over Kenmore Avenue leaving drivers with flat tires.

"I think we're up to 3-4 times a month now," said Dan Seely, owner of Buffalo Wholesale Tires on Sheridan Drive.

He's right around the corner from the problem area, so he sees an unfortunate uptick in customers with flats.



via GIPHY

"Matter of fact last week we had a couple come in and both of their passenger tires were flat and they said it was directly from the track," said Seely.

I thought this was fixed?

We did too.

After our coverage in 2022, crews came out to patch the problem areas near the railroad tracks. Worst Roads: Kenmore Ave. Train Track Trouble

It turns out, the crew only patched some of the potholes, leaving these closer to Sheridan.

"I thought we were done, but it's not the case," said Seely. "You think that they'd want to take care of it and do the right thing."

Who is responsible?

Well, it's an interesting web of different entities.



It's an Erie County road (but their DPW can't do work 50 feet on either side of the tracks)

CSX is listed on signs at the railroad crossing

General Motors has a plant on Kenmore Ave

General Motors was responsible for maintaining the set of tracks that were patched in 2022, in part. We called CSX who directed us back to GM for this situation.

We have not yet received a response from GM.