Watch Now
NewsLocal News7 Problem Solvers

Actions

Problem Solved: Kenmore Avenue potholes to be filled by Thursday night

Crews working on Kenmore Ave. one week after 7 Problem solvers got answers
Taylor Epps
Crews working on Kenmore Ave. one week after 7 Problem solvers got answers<br/>
Crews working on Kenmore Ave. one week after 7 Problem solvers got answers
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 12:44:52-04

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — One week after 7 Problem Solvers got in touch with General Motors about the Tonawanda rail crossing on Kenmore Avenue, crews are patching the potholes.

"I was shocked to be honest, I come down the street and see the road construction, I'm like this can't happen this quickly, sure enough they're doing what they need to do to fix it," said Dan Seely, owner of Buffalo Wholesale Tire.

Seely called 7 Problem Solvers as soon as he saw work being done.

"The powers that be are supposed to listen to the people right, speak up and things get done, obviously, we just saw it," said Seely.

Workers say fixes will be finished by Thursday night, July 21.

We're still waiting on a response from GM for confirmation that this road is their responsibility.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Contact 7 Problem Solvers
Have a problem you need help getting solved? Fill out this form so that Michael Schwartz and the 7 Problem Solvers team can take a look.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United