Problem Solved: Kenmore Avenue potholes to be filled by Thursday night

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — One week after 7 Problem Solvers got in touch with General Motors about the Tonawanda rail crossing on Kenmore Avenue, crews are patching the potholes.

"I was shocked to be honest, I come down the street and see the road construction, I'm like this can't happen this quickly, sure enough they're doing what they need to do to fix it," said Dan Seely, owner of Buffalo Wholesale Tire.

Seely called 7 Problem Solvers as soon as he saw work being done.

"The powers that be are supposed to listen to the people right, speak up and things get done, obviously, we just saw it," said Seely.

Workers say fixes will be finished by Thursday night, July 21.

We're still waiting on a response from GM for confirmation that this road is their responsibility.