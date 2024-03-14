'A huge day': Historic North Tonawanda venue renamed 'West Herr Riviera Theatre' after new agreement

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Say hello to the newly named West Herr Riviera Theatre.

West Herr Automotive Group and the Riveria Theatre announced a long-term naming rights agreement on Thursday that will help stabilize the historic North Tonawanda venue for years to come.

WKBW North Tonawanda's iconic theatre was renamed the West Herr Riviera Theatre on Thursday

"It's an iconic theatre and I thought wouldn't it be great if we could help them kind of continue their progress and growth," said Scott Bieler, President and CEO of West Herr Automotive Group. "In every way we can we are trying to show the people of Western New York that we appreciate their 74 years or loyalty and support."

WKBW The now West Herr Riviera Theatre originally opened in 1926.

The now West Herr Riviera Theatre originally opened in 1926 and hosts more than one hundred different shows a year.

Funding from this new agreement will support educational programs and help bring even more acts to North Tonawanda.

WKBW Lawrence Denef, Chairman of the Board of the West Herr Riviera Theatre, and Scott Bieler, President and CEO of West Herr Automotive Group speak to reporters at Thursday's event.

"This is the first time we've had an active partner in the theatre and it's very much appreciated," said Lawrence Denef, Chairman of the Board at the West Herr Riviera Theatre.

The investment by West Herr will also provide a boost to the theater's current expansion project.

WKBW The West Herr Riviera Theatre is undergoing a $3 million expansion that is expected to be ready in June of 2024.

7 News first showed you the work on more than $3 million worth of upgrades in October of 2023. When we checked back in on the project on Thursday the progress was impressive.

"You look around, all the pretty stuff is coming in," said David Fillenwarth, Executive Director, West Herr Riviera Theatre. "All the leg work has been don. Plumbing and electric. Here comes the walls, and boy is Western New York really going to like what's coming this summer,"

West Herr Riviera Theatre A rendering of expansion plans at the West Herr Riviera Theatre

West Herr Riviera Theatre Another look at expansion plans for the West Herr Riviera Theatre

The expansion will add around 6500 square feet to the theatre and includes new restrooms, a bar, and an expanded lobby. A new outdoor patio will also enhance the entertainment experience for patrons.

"It's a huge day and we are one step closer. I'm excited," said Fillenwarth.

WKBW David Fillenwarth is the Executive Director of West Herr Riviera Theatre. Fillenwarth says the current expansion project at the venue should be ready to open by June of 2024.

Excitement about the theatre's future could also be felt on Webster Street.

7 News caught up with Judy and Frank Wakely who have lived in North Tonawanda for 35 years.

"It brings in good shows," said Judy Wakely. "We have friends in South Buffalo that come in and go to shows. They rave about it. They say it's exciting and fun,"

"It's huge," added Frank Wakely. "It brings a lot of great talent into North Tonawanda and it brings business and people to this area to frequent the businesses here."

WKBW Greg Diehl is one of the owners of El Punto Mexican Cantina on Webster Street in North Tonawanda. He says future plans at the West Herr Riviera Theatre will further boost the momentum of the neighborhood. "Webster Street is booming right now and this is only going to make it better," says Diehl

One of those businesses is El Punto Mexican Cantina which opened right across the street from the theatre on Webster Street earlier this year.

"The Riv has been the crown jewel for a long time now," said Greg Diehl. "For the businesses that surround it, it means a lot. It gives an excuse for people who don't typically go out for dinner a reason to come out,"

And now with a new name and a new expansion, there's even more reason to check out everything the West Herr Riviera Theatre has to offer.

"Webster Street is booming right now and this is only going to make it better," said Diehl.