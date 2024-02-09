'Not your average Mexican Restaurant': El Punto Mexican Cantina brings vibrant new option to North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's only been open a couple of days but the new El Punto Mexican Cantina in North Tonawanda is already turning heads.

"It's been nonstop," says Greg Diehl, the restaurant's co-owner. "We've been busy every night and are planning on having a very busy weekend."

Melanie Hidy El Punto Mexican Cantina opened at 58 Webster Street in North Tonawanda this week.

El Punto Mexican Cantina opened at 58 Webster Street on Tuesday after more than two and a half years of construction, and Diehl believes the stunning restaurant was worth the wait.

"To have it come all the way around to this, a fully functioning restaurant with a heartbeat now, it's special," said Diehl.

Patrons to El Punto Mexican Cantina can expect a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere with creative decor adding a festive flair to the space.

At the center of the restaurant is a full-size classic Volkswagen van raised on a platform inviting customers to sit inside to enjoy their meals.

Melanie Hidy - WKBW A full-size Volkswagen Van welcomes customers into El Punto Mexican Cantina in North Tonawanda. The van can seat up to four people for dining.

"We can sit about four guests in there," said Diehl. "People like taking pictures of themselves in restaurants now, that's just an added touch."

Also adding to the atmosphere are several digital "windows" hung on the wall to whisk diners away with a looping video of busy crowds giving you the feeling that you are eating in a restaurant in Mexico City.

Mel Hidy - WKBW Digital video "windows" give diners the feel of being in Mexico City at El Punto Mexican Cantina.

There is also a private dining area with seating for eight that gives customers a real-time look through a glass wall into the kitchen.

Diehl stresses it's that kitchen, and the food that comes out of it, that are the real stars of the show.

El Punto Mexican Cantina teaming up with long-time Buffalo Chef Jon Diati on a menu that puts a creative spin on traditional Mexican cuisine.

Melanie Hidy The menu at El Punto Mexican Cantina was crafted by long-time Buffalo Chef Jon Diati.

"It's a beautiful menu," said Diehl. "Chef has put a lot of time and effort into it. Everything is made in-house."

Diehl says that among the early favorites on the menu is the taco trio, and a selection of carefully crafted entrees including Carne Asada, Pollo En Adobo, and Pan Seared Grouper.

Customers can then wash down their meals with a large selection of fresh cocktails made at the restaurant's 40-foot bar.

So if you are in the mood for an elevated dining experience in a unique atmosphere make sure El Punto Mexican Cantina is on your list.

"We want everyone to feel welcome, and enjoy what restaurants should be," said Diehl.