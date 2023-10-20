Major expansion project underway at Riviera Theater in North Tonwanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are some big changes coming to the Riviera Theater in North Tonawanda.

The famed theater on Webster Street is undergoing a $3.2 million expansion project, including a new lobby, bar and restrooms.

Jay Fair The expansion project at the Riviera Theater will add 6500 square feet of space which will include new restrooms, a bar and an expanded lobby.

"It's going to get the patron experience and take it to a whole new level," David Fillenwarth, Executive Director of the Riviera Theater tells 7 News, "Anyone that has been to the Riviera knows the drawbacks. Small bathrooms and no lobby space. This is going to bring us to the next level to compete with any venue in the area."

The expansion will add 6500 square feet to the Riviera Theater, a staple of the North Tonawanda community since 1926.

Jay Fair The expansion project is expected to be completed by late spring 2024

"I think the whole area in Western New York will benefit from this," added Fillenwarth, "We have a lot of patrons that have recognized this theater and the shows we bring here from all over the country. The immediate economic impact for the Tonawandas, the amount of people we bring down here, all the local businesses, the bars and restaurants, are going to thrive off this as well."

The hope is that the expansion project will be completed by late spring of 2024.

The Riviera Theater has raised 85% of the funding. A capital campaign named "Long Live The Riv" will work to raise the rest. If you would like to donate to the expansion project you can do so here.