Niagara County IDA votes yes on tax break package for Amazon facility

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency (NCIDA) has voted "yes" on a proposed tax break package for an Amazon storage and distribution facility in the Town of Niagara.

The town's board approved the $300 million project in July. The facility will be built on 216 acres of land along Lockport Road. In July board members said they believe it will lead to the creation of more than 300 construction jobs and over 1,000 Amazon employee positions.

Amazon was seeking $124 million in tax breaks to build the facility with an estimated price tag of $550 million. The NCIDA voted "yes" on Wednesday for the tax breaks.

It would be one of the largest developments in the county's history and if the project gets all the necessary approval it could be open by mid-2024.