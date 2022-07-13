Amazon seeks millions in tax breaks to build Niagara County facility

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency appears to be on board when it comes to providing millions of dollars in tax breaks and other incentives for Amazon to build a new fulfillment center in the Town of Niagara.

Amazon officials were on hand during an IDA meeting Wednesday morning, outlining project details for the massive site on Lockport Road.

It's a 216 acre site near the Niagara Falls International Airport, and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Base.

Some IDA members expressed concern that such a major development could have a negative impact on keeping the base in the Falls, but Amazon officials say that the company has already been in contact with the Department of Defense, which also appears to be on board.

Amazon wants $124 million in tax breaks to build the facility, which comes with an estimated price tag of $550 million.

The Niagara County IDA took Amazon's application on Wednesday morning, and will set a public hearing before voting on the request later this summer.