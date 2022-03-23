Plans for Amazon storage and distribution facility in Niagara County move forward

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Plans for an Amazon storage and distribution facility in Niagara County continue to move forward.

JB2 Partners, LLC is looking to bring a 216-acre $300 million Amazon storage and distribution facility to a portion of Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara. According to documents, the project would create at least 1,000 jobs.

The Niagara County Planning Board approved a variance for the project Monday and it now goes back to the Town of Niagara for review.

"No. 6800 – Town of Niagara – Area Variance, Site Plan Review, Subdivision Request by JB2 Partners, LLC for the Planning Board to review an area variance request, site plan review, and General Municipal Law 239-n subdivision review for the construction and operation of an e-commerce storage and distribution facility located at 8995 Lockport Road. The property is 216 acres and is zoned HI, Heavy Industrial."

Previously referred to as "Project Fifi," it is now being referred to publicly as the Amazon project.

It would be one of the largest developments in the county's history and if the project gets all the necessary approval it could be open by mid-2024.

Several documents related to the project have been made public and can be found on the Town of Niagara website here.