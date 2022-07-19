Town of Niagara approves Amazon distribution center

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A three-million-square-foot Amazon distribution warehouse is coming to the Town of Niagara.

The town's board approved the $300 million Amazon project Tuesday night.

The facility will be built on 216 acres of land along Lockport Road, and board members believe it will lead to more than 300 construction jobs and over a thousand new Amazon employee positions for the Town of Niagara.

Town Board approval was the final step before Amazon could move forward with construction. Over the past seven months, Amazon received approval from the County Planning Board, the Town of Niagara Planning Board and the Town Zoning Board.