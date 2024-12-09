New York's largest teachers' union calling for state-wide school cell phone ban

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) Union is urging the governor and state legislature to implement a state-wide ban on cell phones in schools.

"Teachers tell us how phones are disrupting classrooms and taking time away from learning," said Melinda Person of NYSUT.

Person kicked off an Albany news conference Monday, emphasizing the distraction cell phones can create for students.

WKBWS Melinda Person, president, NYSUT.

In her corner is a student from the Albany area who's urging state leaders to create a statewide ban.

"A phone ban would be protecting and helping students throughout the state," said one student.

WKBW Students on cell phones.

New York's largest teachers' union states "students deserve distraction-free schools." And while some of our local schools, like Gaskill Prep in Niagara Falls and the Lackawanna School District, have cell phone bans of their own, not everyone agrees they're necessary.

"There's far from a consensus that schools should ban cell phones," explained Michael Cornell of Hamburg Central School District.

Cornell, who also serves as president of the Erie Niagara Schools Superintendents Association, has a pulse on how some school leaders are feeling.

WKBW Michael Cornell, superintendent, Hamburg Central School District.

"When I talk to superintendents around the state, there's far from a consensus that the state needs to come in and impose a statewide ban on cell phones at all schools pre-k to 12," said Cornell.

In Hamburg schools, students in pre-k through 8th grade keep their phones in a backpack or locker. In the high school, it's up to teachers to decide if phones are on or off. But Cornell tells me, that in his school district, teachers have done a great job of keeping kids off their cell phones.

"We've given people choice, even in our high school, and that choice is being exercised wonderfully by teachers who love and care for their kids and do a great job with their work and exercise their choice and administratively," said Cornell. "We support whatever that choice is."

WKBW Outside Hamburg High School.

I also spoke with a University at Buffalo professor who's on a task force with a focus on cell phone policies. She tells me there's little to no research on these policies.

"There are districts that are actually doing some really great things," said Katheryne Leigh-Osroosh. "The concern is that we're creating policy that isn't based on evidence for being effective."

WKBW Katheryne Leigh-Osroosh, associate professor, UB School Counseling Program.



Earlier this year, Governor Kathy Hochul said she'd be submitting a bill, but with three weeks left in 2024, she still hasn't made a move.

"There needs to be more dialogue," said Leigh-Osroosh. "There needs to be more consultation."