Lackawanna City School District to implement 'no cell phone' policy during school day

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lackawanna City School District announced it will implement a "no cell phone/electronics" policy during the school day for all students in grades 6-12 for the 2024-25 school year.

"This initiative aims to create an optimal learning environment for all students, emphasizing the district's commitment to academic excellence and student well-being," the district said in its announcement.

According to the district, it will provide secure, lockable phone bags for all students. The students will place their phones in the bags at the beginning of the day. The bags will be locked and in their possession throughout the day. At the end of the day, the bags will be unlocked.

"Research consistently shows that restricting cell phone use during school hours leads to significant improvements in both academic performance and student behavior. By minimizing distractions, the district hopes to help students focus more effectively on their studies and engage more deeply in classroom activities. Additionally, reducing screen time during the school day supports better mental health and overall well-being," the district said in its announcement.

The district also asked parents to discuss the new policy with their children and encourage them to embrace it.

Town hall meetings will be held to help parents and guardians learn more about the policy:



Monday, August 19, at 9:30 a.m. in the High School/Middle School library

Thursday, August 29, at 6:00 p.m. in the High School cafeteria

This is a topic we have discussed a lot recently as New York Governor Kathy Hochul continues to consider a smartphone ban in New York schools.

On July 24, Hochul held her fourth roundtable discussion at the Kenmore Junior/Senior High School as she continues to consider drafting potential legislation that could ban all phones from classrooms across the state. Governor Hochul continues to consider smartphone ban in New York schools

We have also spoken to other schools and districts that have already implemented a no-phone policy.