‘I think it's helpful’: Students in Niagara Falls embrace smartphone ban

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Many conversations are happening about the possibility of banning smartphones in classrooms across New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul is considering it and now she is getting full support from the state's largest teachers union.

The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) board voted unanimously on a resolution in support of a “bell-to-bell” ban.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley spent some time at Gaskill Preparatory School in Niagara Falls where a phone ban is already been in place.

WKBW Inside a Gaskill Prep classroom.

Inside a Gaskill Prep classroom, there are no smartphones to distract students and they're engaging with their teacher.

“Who wants to read the first line?”, declared the teacher. Students raised their hands.

Gaskill Prep already had a smartphone ban in place last school year.

"This year has been even better than last year. it's really kind of a non-issue,” remarked Derek Zimmerman, principal.

WKBW Derek Zimmerman, principal.

Principal Zimmerman tells me some parents have safety concerns.

“What we've asked parents — trust us, the adults that we practice these drills, that you can get a hold of your child, but the safest place for your child to be, if something like that is going on, is locked down in a classroom and not on their phone, alarming everyone else that's on the outside of the building,” Principal Zimmerman explained.

NYSUT resolution approved last week supports a state-wide smartphone ban, but it says restrictions should be designed locally with input from parents. Zimmerman agrees.

WKBW Gaskill Prep classroom.

“I think you still have to make the decisions on the local level because there’s going to be a lot of nuances to however that school decides to roll out the rule, you know, are they going to allow them in the hallways? Are they going to allow them in the cafeteria?” Zimmerman noted.

WKBW Gaskill students put their cellphones in lockers.

At Gaskill Prep students are asked to place their cellphones in their lockers while they're in the classroom.

“I haven't taken away a single cell phone this year,” declared Lynne Neveu, teacher.

WKBW Lynne Neveu, teacher.

Gaskill's 7th-grade social studies teacher tells me she's noticing a big difference.

“I was a teacher here when we did allow cell phones, and it's a night and day change. The kids are focused. They're not distracted. There's like, less online bullying,” Neveu said.

Students tell me they're okay with the ban.

WKBW Jenessa Beamont, student.

"So how do you feel about the cell phone ban here?” Buckley asked. “I think it's helpful, because it's not that much of a distraction, and we can learn,” responded Jenessa Beamont, student.

"How do you feel about the cell phone ban?” Buckley asked. “I think it's important, because a lot of kids get distracted, even with little things, so if cell phones were allowed, it would be a little bit of a distraction than now,” replied Giavona Briggs, student.

WKBW Giavona Briggs, student.

“What's the most important thing that you wanted your cell phone for in a classroom?” Buckley asked. “Probably watching TikTok,” reflected Briggs.

The school leader says the parents have been great.

“This year, we've had zero complaints from parents, zero,” Zimmerman commented.



