New York State United Teachers calls for bell-to-bell restrictions on cell phones in schools

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State United Teachers announced its Board of Directors passed a resolution calling for bell-to-bell restrictions on personal devices, including cell phones, in schools.

NYSUT said the resolution passed after it hosted the "Disconnected Conference" to discuss the effects of cell phones, social media, and technology on learning and mental health in our schools. More than 500 educators, students, parents and policymakers attended the conference.

According to NYSUT, the resolution supports a statewide law or policy requiring “bell-to-bell” restrictions on smartphones and other personal devices like smartwatches and earbuds. NYSUT said there would be exceptions allowed for instructional purposes and student health and safety needs.

NYSUT said the resolution specifies:



Such restrictions should be designed locally, with input from parents, educators, unions, and other stakeholders, specifically addressing alternative communication methods and systems for parents and caregivers.

Educators should not bear the sole or primary responsibility for the implementation or enforcement of these policies.

State resources should be available for implementation costs so that individual schools or districts are not financially burdened by any required investment.

According to NYSUT, the resolution was passed unanimously by its 83-person Board and it will guide its advocacy and policy positions moving forward.

“Our Disconnected Conference confirmed what we’ve heard from our members across the state: the constant disruption of dealing with cellphone use and social media-related distractions is working against the primary mission of our schools, which is to educate our children. Schools that have implemented a ‘bell-to-bell' ban, tailored to local needs and concerns, have seen significant improvements in student focus, classroom engagement, children’s relationships and school safety. NYSUT will always advocate for what is best for kids and our school communities, and that means restricting these devices to prioritize students' mental health, distraction-free learning environments, and positive interactions with peers.” - NYSUT President Melinda Person

This is a topic we have discussed a lot recently as New York Governor Kathy Hochul continues to consider a smartphone ban in New York schools.

On July 24, Hochul held her fourth roundtable discussion at the Kenmore Junior/Senior High School as she continues to consider drafting potential legislation that could ban all phones from classrooms across the state.

We have also spoken to other schools and districts that have already implemented a no-phone policy.