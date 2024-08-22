Watch Now
'Let our kids be kids again': Hochul says she will have policies for school districts to deal with cell phones

Julia Nikhinson/AP
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a news conference on illegal cannabis shops, at a NYPD warehouse, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she is focused on the issue of cell phones in schools and will work with the legislature to create policies that will help districts deal with it.

The governor spoke with ABC News on the matter Thursday. She was asked by ABC's Eva Pilgrim, "What do you think the solution is here?"

You can watch her full response to the question in the video below.

Governor Hochul says she will have policies for school districts to deal with cell phones

Governor Hochul held a roundtable discussion last month at the Kenmore Junior/Senior High School as she continued her listening tour.

ROUNDTABLE.jpg
Governor Hochul's roundtable discussion in Ken-Ton.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley asked the governor if she would propose legislation to ban cell phones in schools.

“We have the luxury of time because the legislature is not back until January, so this is an area where I’ve been developing our policies, listening, but also I want to engage the legislators,” the governor replied.

You can watch the full report on Hochul's roundtable below.

Governor Hochul continues to consider smartphone ban in New York schools

