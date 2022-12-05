New York State police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County

ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced the investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at State Route 83 and Center Road intersection in the Town of Arkwright.

According to police, 59-year-old Randall Rolison of Jamestown was operating a Chevrolet Trailblazer south on Center Road when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Ford F-150 traveling west on State Route 83.

Police said a passenger in the Ford, 71-year-old Linda A. Kraemer of South Dayton, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Chautauqua County Coroner. The driver of the Ford was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Rolison and his two passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.