15-year-old girl dead after hit by tractor trailer in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by an 18-wheeler tractor trailer in Jamestown, Friday afternoon.

Investigators say the girl was talking in the intersection of Washington Street and West Sixth Street in Jamestown just before 12:30 p.m. Friday when she was hit by the driver of the tractor-trailer.

The girl died at the scene and more information about her identity will be released at a later date.

The driver left the scene and continued without stopping and police stopped the tractor trailer in Lakewood.

More information is expected to be released about the investigation on Saturday.