Jamestown police identify 15-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash; arrest driver

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police have identified the 15-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday as Alexis Hughan from Jamestown, and arrested a 58-year-old man who allegedly caused the crash.

On Friday, Hughan was killed when she was hit by a semi-truck on Washington and West Sixth Streets.

Jamestown police arrested Randall Rolison of Jamestown and charged him with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Rolison will appear in court at a later date to answer those charges.

On behalf of the Jamestown Police and all of the first responders who responded to the scene of this tragic incident, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Alexis. We as a community will be here for you in these very difficult times. Jamestown Police Department

A GoFundMe is raising money to support Hughan's mother

As of 2:15 p.m. Saturday, the GoFundMe has raised over $15,000.

You can donate by clicking here.