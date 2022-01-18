Watch
Driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Jamestown facing additional charges

Jamestown Police Department
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 12:09:00-05

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police announced the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash is facing additional charges.

15-year-old Alexis Hughan was killed in a hit-and-run crash on December 31, police later arrested 58-year-old Randall Rolison in connection to the crash. Rolison was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a death.

Police announced Tuesday Rolison is facing additional charges as an investigation revealed Rolison had three unregistered handguns in a storage unit located in the Town of Busti. He was arraigned in Chautauqua County Court Tuesday morning after a Chautauqua County Grand Jury handed up a three count indictment for second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible pending additional follow-up. There are also additional charges from the fatal hit-and-run pending the return results of blood toxicology.

A GoFundMe is raising money to support Hughan's mother. You can donate by clicking here.

