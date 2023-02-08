New York State is phasing out natural gas, but how?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the decades to come, natural gas will be a thing of the past. Cars, buses, homes, workplaces and more if they're in New York State, they'll have to be powered by electricity.

"The change is here and we're excited to go about it, but it's one that will result in a cleaner and better future for all of us," said Doreen Harris, President and CEO of NYSERDA.

That means your stoves, your heating will all make the switch as part of New York's Scoping plan, passed in December of 2022. But Harris says, don't panic.

"I think it's important to note that this is a transition that isn't happening tomorrow, in many ways it's something that'll phase in over a series of decades," said Harris.

When will I need to make the switch?

2025

By then, all new construction of low-rise buildings will need to be electric This includes single family homes

2028

By then, all new construction of high-rise buildings will need to be electric

2030

By then, all replacements for gas appliances will be electric

"When your furnace breaks, which it inevitably does, we will have technology like heat pumps and others to replace it, so this for some New Yorkers might not occur until 2050," said Harris

2035

All vehicles sold in NYS will be electric



What are the concerns?

Reliability

We'll be relying on the electric grid for heating, cooling, running our cars and more, according to Harris. To handle that, the grid capacity is going to double and projects to make that happen are already underway.

Studies by National Grid suggest we need more than that.

"Building an electric network for electrifying heat in Western New York is neither practical nor cost effective," said Donna DeCarolis, President of National Fuel Gas Distribution.

Regional Differences

WNY has older buildings and colder temperatures than other parts of New York State. Many wonder if we'll be able to make these adjustments here.

What happens if the grid fails? During the blizzard of '22, thousands were in the dark and without power.

"Electric companies worked valiantly to get people restored as quickly as they could, but in the meanwhile, our gas was being delivered, we didn't have interruptions due to weather, we had less than 20," said DeCarolis.

But Harris says this phase out will work here.

"Buffalo is different for sure...that's why this plan really needs to lay out and it does, approaches that are specific to our geographies, to our climates that differ by those geographies and to the people who are within those," said Harris.

She says our workforce is very prepared for this.

Rates

Now we should weigh electric prices against gas prices. DeCarolis says electric is more expensive what they offer at National Fuel.

"This year, it's maybe 2.5 to 3 times higher, other years it's been as much as 4 times higher, could be substantial for WNY," said DeCarolis.

But the state has incentives for going electric, like smart energy loans and rebates to lower your bill.

What will happen to National Fuel?

We'll just have to see. DeCarolis says she wants to stay in the conversation and be part of the solution to reduce emissions.

But they're not going anywhere just yet, they're working on more sustainable fuels and will continue to heat homes during this lenghty transiton.

"A company like national fuel, has a number of different solutions. It is the case that over time, we see a greater reliance on electrification," said Harris.

