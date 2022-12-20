NYS Climate Action Council finalizes scoping plan to advance nation-leading 'Climate Law'

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The State's "Climate Action Council" has finalized its recommendations to help guide New York to the nation's most-advanced climate policies.

The plan outlines different policies and actions the state can use to meet its goals.

The council voted to make its Scoping Plan available to the public Monday, and they will submit it to the governor and the state legislature, by the New Year.

The scoping plan's recommendations provide the foundation to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, secure climate justice, and advance the state's commitment to economy-wide carbon neutrality, by 2050.

The commissioner of the state department of environmental conservation said this vote is a huge step for the state.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) commissioner, Basil Seggos said, "You can't wait to take action. We've seen, based on our analysis, an extraordinary potential of increased jobs, increased economic activity far exceeding the potential costs in the short terms."

Additionally, the plan outlines how New York can achieve certain environmental benchmarks.

These include using more renewable energy by 2030.

A major reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and "net-zero" emissions statewide by 2050.

It also identifies the technology to achieve these goals.

The president of New York's energy research and development authority said this is a milestone that New York should be proud of.

"This is a very big deal. It puts New York State in a leadership position with respect to climate action but it sets the stage with some very significant benefits to come our way in the form of hundreds of billions of investment, tens of thousands and so much more," ew York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) president and CEO, Doreen Harris said.

In response to the release of these recommendations, NY State Senate Republican leader Rob Ortt said, "For the families I serve in Niagara, Orleans and Monroe Counties, access to reliable and affordable energy is an essential part of daily life. Many of my constituents work in energy intensive industries like agriculture and manufacturing, and they live in a region where cold winters are the norm. The scoping plan released by the Climate Action Council will negatively impact my constituents, and millions of other New Yorkers, by making life more expensive and putting their livelihoods in jeopardy."