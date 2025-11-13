New York State delays All-Electric Buildings Act, which would ban gas hookups in new buildings

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State has agreed to delay a controversial law that would have banned gas hookups in new buildings, just weeks before it was set to take effect.

The All-Electric Buildings Act was scheduled to begin on January 1, 2026, prohibiting gas line connections in new buildings under seven stories. However, state attorneys agreed Wednesday to postpone the policy until a federal appeals court makes a ruling on its legality.

Construction trade groups sued to block the law two years ago, arguing it violates federal rules on gas appliance regulation. The legal challenge has created uncertainty around the implementation of the environmental policy.

The law has faced bipartisan opposition in Albany, with both Democrats and Republicans raising concerns about electric grid reliability and high energy costs. The pushback highlights the challenges states face when implementing aggressive climate policies.

Republican State Senator Patrick Gallivan said he's pleased with the delay but wants the law completely rolled back.

Governor Kathy Hochul's office said she remains committed to the all-electric buildings law and believes the delay will help the state defend it in court.

7 News received the following statement from the governor's office:

"The Governor remains committed to the all-electric-buildings law and believes this action will help the State defend it, as well as reduce regulatory uncertainty for developers during this period of litigation. Governor Hochul remains resolved to providing more affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for New Yorkers." - Ken Lovett, Senior Communications Advisor on Energy and Environment for Governor Kathy Hochul

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.