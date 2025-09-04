New York residents voice concerns over state's all-electric energy transition plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York's push toward an all-electric future sparked a debate at a public hearing Wednesday night, as residents and Republican lawmakers questioned the feasibility and cost of Gov. Kathy Hochul's clean energy goals.

The state's Energy Plan Task Force held the hearing in Buffalo, allowing community members to voice concerns about legislation that bans natural gas use, mandates emission reductions and transitions New York to clean electric energy.

The debate highlights growing tensions over the state's energy future, with supporters emphasizing environmental and health benefits while critics worry about reliability and affordability.

It was also held over Zoom for people to listen in, if they were unable to attend the in-person conversation at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library at Lafayette Square.

Lakesha Johnson, a Buffalo resident, expressed cautious optimism about the transition.

"I really hope this energy plan, that Hochul is drafting is going to be great and affordable for communities, and for disadvantaged communities first of all, because it's not just an earth problem; it's a health problem. The issues can be resolved through affordable energy. A plan like this can be a great plan," Johnson said.

However, other residents raised concerns about limiting energy choices. Kathy Ryer, also from Buffalo, argued for maintaining diverse energy options.

"We should all have a choice in our energy for our homes and our businesses. We have a very diverse area. The Adirondacks need wood; some others need propane. We use gas and wood. We personally do. All these are needed depending on your home, your area or your financial situation. To only allow one type of energy or demand it, is unwise. We know we all don't do that with our finances. If one fails, you always have a backup," Ryer said.

Nathan Lynch, another Buffalo resident, emphasized the local importance of climate action.

"I think it's important to remember that climate change isn't just a buzzword, and it doesn't just hinge upon international cooperation. It also relies upon local decisions and local stewardship of what intact forests and wetlands we have left, especially by the people who have occupied that land for centuries," Lynch said.

Republican lawmakers gathered in Lafayette Square before the hearing to voice similar concerns, demanding accountability from Hochul for rising utility rates they attribute to her energy policies.

Sen. Rob Ortt, representing the 62nd Senate District, criticized the timeline and scope of the transition.

"All of these things will drive up the cost of New Yorkers' utility bills. All of these things are being done at a time frame which is not reasonable and in many cases will result in less reliable power because you have an electric grid that can barely handle the base load today, let alone moving every New Yorker over to the electric grid, whether it's here in Western New York or across the state," Ortt said.

The plan to achieve these clean energy goals is still under development, with Republican lawmakers arguing the state's electric grid is unreliable and too costly to support such an ambitious transition.

Residents who missed the public hearing can still submit comments through three methods:

