Congressman Langworthy and home builders speak out against New York State's gas ban for new builds

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Langworthy (R-NY23) is leading a charge against New York's upcoming natural gas ban in new homes, which takes effect January 1.

Langworthy appeared with members of the State Builders Association at a construction site in Lancaster, pushing for federal legislation that would prevent states from implementing such bans.

"To put these barriers in place for new starts and new builds is just idiotic," Langworthy said.

He is advocating for the Energy Choice Act in Congress, which would prohibit states from banning natural gas in residential construction.

"Now, Governor Hochul and the Democrats that control the New York state legislature, they woke up one morning and they decided to wage war on natural gas and propane," stated Langworthy.

The congressman criticized the gas ban for appearing in the state budget without public discussion or clear justification.

Gov. Hochul has defended the ban as part of New York's climate control goals. During a Western New York visit in early July, she outlined the state's energy approach.

"We need an 'all of the above' approach to energy," Hochul previously said. "We’re going to do more than just rely on just on wind, solar, and thermal. We have a large percentage of our state is powered by hydroelectric power – we’re blessed to have that, but I want to lean into nuclear."

Home builders are expressing concerns about infrastructure readiness and business impacts.

Philip Nanula, representing builders, said the state isn't prepared for the transition.

"The infrastructure is not ready for this," Nnaula said. "We've had all the utilities tell Albany that they're not ready for this, but Albany keeps giving them a deaf ear."

Christopher Tucker, a local builder, discussed the immediate business consequences of the pending ban.

"Where I'm at right now is my customer base is dropping off like flies because when I tell them they can't have natural gas, they’re not interested anymore," Tucker said. "We're meeting with people right now, and people are just saying straight out, if I have to go electric, I'm not building. When the people find out what's been pushed down their throats. They're not going to be happy."

The governor’s office issued the following statement in response to Langworthy’s comments on the gas ban:

"Rather than grandstanding and fearmongering, the Congressman's time would be better spent trying to reverse the massive federal cuts he enthusiastically helped push through that will devastate the communities he swore to represent here in New York. Unlike the Congressman, who has backed policies like tariffs that are driving up costs for New Yorkers, the Governor has made affordability a real priority by passing a State Budget that promises to put up to $5,000 back in New Yorkers pockets." - Ken Lovett, Senior Communications Advisor on Energy and Environment for Governor Kathy Hochul

