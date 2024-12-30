New year, new laws: What's changing in New York State in 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we turn the page into a new year, you can expect new laws to take effect. So let's walk through what's new in 2025 and how it could impact you.
Prenatal Leave Policy
Good news if you're planning to start a family in 2025. New York State's new paid, prenatal leave policy starts January 1.
- What: Employers will be required to give 20 hours of paid time for pregnancy-related appointments.
- Impact: The New York State Labor Department predicts 130,000 women will be eligible.
Insulin Co-pays Eliminated
Those who have had to ration their insulin supply or cross the border to find more affordable options should feel relief on January 1.
- What: New York State lawmakers have eliminated the co-pay for insulin purchases statewide, the first state to do so.
- Impact: An estimated $400 a year in savings for the more than 10% of New Yorkers (about 500,000 people) who rely on insulin.
Restaurant Reservations
Would you pay $100 for a reservation at your favorite restaurant? A second market has popped up offering a seat at the table, causing trouble for restaurants and diners.
- What: The Restaurant Reservation Anti-Piracy Act would prohibit third-party restaurant reservation services from arranging unauthorized reservations.
- Impact: Paying hundreds to a third party is risky, so the next steps will happen to ensure that these companies are held accountable.
Gym Memberships
This is for everyone with fitness resolutions. Typically, gym memberships have been easy to get into, but hard to get out of. That will change in February 2025.
- What: All health clubs must accept membership cancellations within 10 business days.
- Impact: "Expanding the options for cancellation and making the process easier," said State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud.
Contractor Registry
This next one actually starts after December 30, 2024.
- What: All contractors and subcontractors submitting bids or performing construction work on public work projects or private projects are required to register with the New York State Department of Labor.
- Impact: "It provides public funding accountability that will benefit law-abiding contractors and subcontractors while cutting off those who seek to exploit workers," said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon.
National Fuel Price Hike
Not a law, but a reminder for National Fuel customers. Prices are set to increase on January 1.
- What: National Fuel said base delivery rates for all service classes will increase three separate times over the course of the three-year rate plan.
- Impact: National Fuel said residential customer bills will increase on average:
- $5.97 per month, or 5.6%, on January 1, 2025
- $6.06 per month, or 7.2%, on October 1, 2025
- $5.18 per month, or 5.8%, on October 1, 2026