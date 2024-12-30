New year, new laws: What's changing in New York State in 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we turn the page into a new year, you can expect new laws to take effect. So let's walk through what's new in 2025 and how it could impact you.

Prenatal Leave Policy

Good news if you're planning to start a family in 2025. New York State's new paid, prenatal leave policy starts January 1.



What: Employers will be required to give 20 hours of paid time for pregnancy-related appointments.

Impact: The New York State Labor Department predicts 130,000 women will be eligible.

Insulin Co-pays Eliminated

Those who have had to ration their insulin supply or cross the border to find more affordable options should feel relief on January 1.



What: New York State lawmakers have eliminated the co-pay for insulin purchases statewide, the first state to do so.

Impact: An estimated $400 a year in savings for the more than 10% of New Yorkers (about 500,000 people) who rely on insulin.

Restaurant Reservations

Would you pay $100 for a reservation at your favorite restaurant? A second market has popped up offering a seat at the table, causing trouble for restaurants and diners.



What: The Restaurant Reservation Anti-Piracy Act would prohibit third-party restaurant reservation services from arranging unauthorized reservations.

Impact: Paying hundreds to a third party is risky, so the next steps will happen to ensure that these companies are held accountable.

Gym Memberships

SANG TAN/AP FILE - In this April 13, 2010 file photo, women exercise on machines in a gym in central London. January, the start of New Year's resolution month, sees a healthy uptick in sign-ups at gyms and specialized studios offering such things as Pilates, kickboxing and yoga. But money-saving expert Andrea Woroch in Bakersfield, California, said recent statistics show 67 percent of people who join don't use their memberships at all. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

This is for everyone with fitness resolutions. Typically, gym memberships have been easy to get into, but hard to get out of. That will change in February 2025.



What: All health clubs must accept membership cancellations within 10 business days.

Impact: "Expanding the options for cancellation and making the process easier," said State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud.

Contractor Registry

WKBW New construction underway in Town of Lancaster on Broadway.

This next one actually starts after December 30, 2024.



What: All contractors and subcontractors submitting bids or performing construction work on public work projects or private projects are required to register with the New York State Department of Labor.

Impact: "It provides public funding accountability that will benefit law-abiding contractors and subcontractors while cutting off those who seek to exploit workers," said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon.

National Fuel Price Hike

WKBW Gas stove.

Not a law, but a reminder for National Fuel customers. Prices are set to increase on January 1.

