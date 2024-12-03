NYS Paid Prenatal Leave Policy to go into effect in January

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new first-in-the-nation program is working to keep pregnant women healthy in New York.

A new paid prenatal leave policy will take effect on Jan. 1.

It allows workers to take paid leave for pregnancy-related medical appointments, including fertility treatments and postpartum care.

The New York State Labor Department predicts about 130,000 women will be eligible for this every year.

7 News spoke with LuAnne Brown who is the CEO of the Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network, on how this can help women.

"Our maternal mortality rates are not great," Brown said. "Norway has had no maternal mortalities and we are higher than that. Sometimes women don't have enough time to take off just to go to their appointments or go for their sonogram appointments or prenatal visits. This allows them the time to do that so they're not stressing about getting there."

The state reports black non-Hispanic women have a pregnancy-related mortality rate five times higher than white women.

Brown says if you need help with your pregnancy, reach out to your doctor or organizations like Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal.