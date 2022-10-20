More than $6M to be distributed through 5/14 Survivors Fund

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and Steering Committee announced Thursday that $6,452,355.32 has been donated to directly support the survivors and loved ones of those who were killed during the mass shooting on May 14 at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

The National Compassion Fund said 169 applicants who were traumatized, injured or are surviving family members of the 10 people killed during the attack will get a portion of the over $6 million.

In order to fairly distribute the funds, a Community Steering Committee was created. The committee set policies governing eligibility and allocation of the funds.

The Community Steering Committee is led by Rev. Mark Blue, President of the Buffalo NAACP, and Paul Vukelic, Chair of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership among other local leaders.

“Our community experienced significant loss and trauma on May 14th, but as the city of good neighbors — together with people from around the country and around the globe — we came together with incredible acts of generosity and compassion,” said Co-Chair Rev. Mark Blue in a press release.

Trauma specialists, survivors of previous mass casualty events, health experts and legal experts also contributed to the effort.

After publishing a draft protocol, the Committee considered submitted written comments and the input received during the public town hall on July 21.

Over 13,000 donations were made to the 5/14 Survivors Fund, according to the committee.