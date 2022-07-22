5/14 committee listens to the public on survivors fund

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When the clock struck 6 p.m. on Thursday, the Auditorium at City Honors School was filling up with Buffalo residents for one reason.

To find out more and ask questions regarding the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

This stems from the National Compassion Fund, which is an organization with the purpose of helping raise money for victims of mass crime. Whether you're a survivor or a family member of someone who was killed in a mass crime, they want to help.

In a nine page plan shown to the public, the Local Steering Committee for the fund laid out what the plan would look like, who would be eligible to receive aid, and how those funds would get distributed.

The committee was open to public comment and was willing to adjust what they proposed. At the moment, this is who is eligible to receive aid:

Legal heirs of those killed in the shooting

Individual physical injury for victims wounded by gunfire

Individual physical injury for those treated on an 'out-patient basis' (non-shooting related injury as a result of the shooting)

Individuals present on the site (if you were on or within the yellow lines, you qualify for aid)

Jefferson Avenue Tops employees who were not at working during the shooting

5/14 Survivors Fund

As of right now, the fund has raised almost $4.5 Million to give out to those who qualify. Here's what you can expect in terms of a timeline if you do qualify:

Applications (tentatively) open August 16 and run for a month

Donations will be accepted through September 20

Distribution plan approval will take place October 19

Distribution begins through October 24

The committee said their primary way of getting the funds out to people will be through Zelle, which is an electronic money sending phone application.

They added if you don't have Zelle, you can also get a check delivered to your house, but it may take longer to receive your funds.