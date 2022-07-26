Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund protocol is finalized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The protocol for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund was finalized today, with five categories of eligibility established:

" - Legal heirs of those who were killed as a direct result of the shooting.

- Those who were physically injured by a gunshot wound in the shooting.

- Those who suffered some other type of physical injury during the shooting.

- Those who were present at the Tops Market at the time of the shooting and suffered psychological trauma.

- Tops associates of the Jefferson Avenue Store who were not present at the time of the shooting."

National Compassion Fund

An online application will be available here on August 16, 2022. Applicants without internet access are asked to call the toll-free applicant assistance number at (855)-484-2846.

All applications must be submitted online before September 14, 2022 to be eligible.

More details on the final protocol are available here.

