Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund announces members of Local Steering Committee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)- — The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund announced Monday the members of the Local Steering Committee.
This group is responsible for determining the eligibility and distribution of funds to those impacted by the May 14 shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.
The committee published a Draft Protocol Monday, which committed to distribute all of the money donated to assist survivors of the mass shooting.
According to the Draft Protocol, eligibility includes: families of those who were killed, those injured by gunfire, those who suffered any other type of physical injury arising from the shooting, those who were present that day and suffered psychological trauma and employees of the Jefferson Avenue store that were not present at the time of the shooting.
The committee will be conducting a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, July 21 at 6:00 p.m. at City Honors High School.
This is the community's opportunity for a break down of the Draft Protocol, to go over the application submission process and to ask questions or make comments.
Any public comments can be submitted to Buffalo@NationalCompassion.org by July 20, 2022.
Any person wanting information or updates on the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund are encouraged to register on the Victim Survivor Contact form.
Members of the committee include:
Rev. Mark Blue, Co-Chair, President, Buffalo NAACP
Paul Vukelic, Co-Chair, Chair, Buffalo Niagara Partnership
Thomas Beauford, President & CEO, Buffalo Urban League
Mike Cummings, Vice Chair of Community Affairs and Outreach for the Dept. of Psychiatry at Univ. of Buffalo
Jon Dandes, Corporate Vice President, Rich Products
Justine David, Public Relations Specialist, Mower Agency
Andy Davis, COO, ECMC
Peter DeJesus, President, WNY Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO
Pastor Larry Donalson, Pastor, Greater Works Christian Fellowship
Tim Hogues, Neighborhood Resident
Cedric Holloway, Director, Johnnie B Wiley Sports Pavilion
Willie Hutch, Neighborhood Resident
Kimberly Johnson, Neighborhood Resident
Mark Manna, Western Area Director, UFCW Local One
Lindsay M. McKenna, Esq., Bond, Schoeneck & King
Tiara Parker, Pulse Survivor
Pastor Kinzer Pointer, Pastor, Agape Fellowship Baptist Church
Kim Rapp, Victim Advocate
Daphne Ross, Sr. Director, Say Yes to Education (grew up in the neighborhood)
Judge Rose Sconiers, Incoming Chair, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo
Patty Thomas, Board, Thurman Thomas Foundation
Thurman Thomas, Board, Thurman Thomas Foundation
Chantele Thompson, Chief Diversity Officer, Mayor Byron Brown's Office
Francisco Vasquez, Former CEO, Child and Family Services of Buffalo
Brad Watts, Community Relations Manager, People Inc.
Samantha White, Esq., Legal Aid of Buffalo
Mike Biehler, Esq., Tops Markets
Diane Colgan, Tops Markets