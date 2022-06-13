Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund announces members of Local Steering Committee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)- — The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund announced Monday the members of the Local Steering Committee.

This group is responsible for determining the eligibility and distribution of funds to those impacted by the May 14 shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

The committee published a Draft Protocol Monday, which committed to distribute all of the money donated to assist survivors of the mass shooting.

According to the Draft Protocol, eligibility includes: families of those who were killed, those injured by gunfire, those who suffered any other type of physical injury arising from the shooting, those who were present that day and suffered psychological trauma and employees of the Jefferson Avenue store that were not present at the time of the shooting.

The committee will be conducting a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, July 21 at 6:00 p.m. at City Honors High School.

This is the community's opportunity for a break down of the Draft Protocol, to go over the application submission process and to ask questions or make comments.

Any public comments can be submitted to Buffalo@NationalCompassion.org by July 20, 2022.

Any person wanting information or updates on the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund are encouraged to register on the Victim Survivor Contact form.

Members of the committee include:

Rev. Mark Blue, Co-Chair, President, Buffalo NAACP

Paul Vukelic, Co-Chair, Chair, Buffalo Niagara Partnership

Thomas Beauford, President & CEO, Buffalo Urban League

Mike Cummings, Vice Chair of Community Affairs and Outreach for the Dept. of Psychiatry at Univ. of Buffalo

Jon Dandes, Corporate Vice President, Rich Products

Justine David, Public Relations Specialist, Mower Agency

Andy Davis, COO, ECMC

Peter DeJesus, President, WNY Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO

Pastor Larry Donalson, Pastor, Greater Works Christian Fellowship

Tim Hogues, Neighborhood Resident

Cedric Holloway, Director, Johnnie B Wiley Sports Pavilion

Willie Hutch, Neighborhood Resident

Kimberly Johnson, Neighborhood Resident

Mark Manna, Western Area Director, UFCW Local One

Lindsay M. McKenna, Esq., Bond, Schoeneck & King

Tiara Parker, Pulse Survivor

Pastor Kinzer Pointer, Pastor, Agape Fellowship Baptist Church

Kim Rapp, Victim Advocate

Daphne Ross, Sr. Director, Say Yes to Education (grew up in the neighborhood)

Judge Rose Sconiers, Incoming Chair, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo

Patty Thomas, Board, Thurman Thomas Foundation

Thurman Thomas, Board, Thurman Thomas Foundation

Chantele Thompson, Chief Diversity Officer, Mayor Byron Brown's Office

Francisco Vasquez, Former CEO, Child and Family Services of Buffalo

Brad Watts, Community Relations Manager, People Inc.

Samantha White, Esq., Legal Aid of Buffalo

Mike Biehler, Esq., Tops Markets

Diane Colgan, Tops Markets

