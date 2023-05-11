Merger of Trocaire College and Medaille University 'terminated'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The planned merger of Trocaire College and Medaille University has been terminated, according to a statement from Trocaire College President Dr. Bassam Deeb.

The statement from Dr. Deeb said:

“Efforts towards completing an asset purchase between Trocaire College and Medaille University have terminated.



This is not the outcome we strived for as significant human and financial resources have been invested by both institutions in the attempt to consummate the proposed transaction.



This is on top of the emotional effort expended by many board members, senior leadership and faculty and staff at both institutions who worked so diligently on this matter over the last several months.



We knew from the outset that this would be an extremely challenging endeavor given the complexities of the acquisition.



These are extremely challenging times for the higher education sector given shrinking demographics, especially in Western New York, fewer eligible students opting to go to college, and the lingering effects of COVID among others.



While this is an extremely disappointing announcement, it was a goal worth pursuing.”

In August 2022, Trocaire and Medaille signed a Memo of Understanding (MOU) that set in motion a cooperative agreement that the institutions said "would fulfill the missions of both institutions into the future."

Just last month, Medaille Interim President Lori Quigley's State of the University Address included information on the planned integration between the university and Trocaire College. Quigley said two reasons for the merger were: the pandemic heavily impacted higher education across the nation and fewer students are attending college. The merger was expected to be effective as of July 31.

Earlier this month, 7 News went searching for answers after a New York State Labor Department WARN notice stated that a total of 419 employees at Medaille's Buffalo and Rochester campuses would be laid off as of July 31st.

Medaille declined an interview about the layoffs, but issued a statement saying in part “This is just another step in the process of being acquired by Trocaire College, as Medaille University will cease operations on July 31, 2023."

Trocaire also responded with a statement saying the WARN notice was part of the acquisition process.