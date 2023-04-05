Medaille University set to integrate with Trocaire College August 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Changes have been announced regarding a private Western New York university.

After more than 80 years of operation Medaille University will be integrating with another Christian college.

During its President's State of the University Address, interim president Dr. Lori Quigley updated listeners on the latest news at Medaille, but the second half of the speech focused on the planned integration between Medaille University" and Trocaire College.

Discussions began in October 2021, when committees were formed for negotiation purposes.

Doctor Quigley sited a few reasons why this is all happening: the pandemic heavily impacted higher education across the nation and fewer students are attending college.

"All current coursework at Medaille is to be fully accepted by the new institution with no credit loss for any students," Dr. Quigley said. "Integrating into one combined institution will enhance and expand student options, opportunities and resources."

Classes will remain at our Agassiz Circle campus. Trocaire would use Medaille campus to provide the academic programs currently offered by Medaille, according to Dr. Quigley.

The university will close on July 31.

Doctor Quigley stated this all only depends on approval from higher-ups like, the NYS Education Department, the Attorney General and Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

