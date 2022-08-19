Trocaire College and Medaille University set in motion a cooperative agreement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Trocaire College and Medaille University announced the signing of a Memo of Understanding (MOU) Friday that sets in motion a cooperative agreement that "would fulfill the missions of both institutions into the future."

According to a release, discussions between the two institutions began in October 2021 and there are a number of steps that will take place in the next 12 to 18 months for the agreement to be finalized.

The two institutions released statements which can be found below:

“Institutions of higher education across the region and nationally have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and in Western New York, this has been exacerbated by declining birth rates and demographics in which there are simply fewer people attending college. As a result, the Trocaire College Board of Trustees in 2019 directed me to explore potential collaborations and strategic alliances with other institutions of higher education and we have engaged in a number of conversations and meetings about potential collaborations leading to today’s announcement with Medaille University.” - Dr. Bassam Deeb, President, Trocaire College