Medaille University president unexpectedly retires, interm leader steps up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Medaille University is under new leadership after President Kenneth Macur announced his retirement unexpectedly Monday.

Dr. Lori Quigley was appointed interim president immediately following Dr. Macur's announcement.

Quigley served as an assistant to the provost for graduate programs at Niagara University. She previously worked at Medaille as a provost and vice president from 2016 until 2020.

She is currently chairwoman of the Seneca Gaming Corporation's Board of Trustees.

Macur was the seventh president of Medaille for seven years, from June 2015 to June 2022. No reason was provided for his hurried move.

In May, Medaille announced that the New York State Education Department Board of Regents approved an amendment to the institution's charter, making it a university.

Medaille's Board of Trustees has yet to provide a schedule for finding a permanent replacement.