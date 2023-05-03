Medaille's workforce 'hangs in the balance' under Trocaire merger

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Hundreds of layoffs appear to be looming at Medaille University in Buffalo after the school filed a "Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN)" notice.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley is working to get answers about what this means for Medaille's workforce.

It was a quiet, late morning under dreary weather conditions on the Medaille University campus Wednesday where I went to find out more about a New York State Labor Department WARN notice.

The notice states a total of 419 employees at Medaille's Buffalo and Rochester campuses will be laid off as of July 31st.

In early April, Medaille announced Trocaire College would be acquiring the school.

Medaille declined an interview about the layoffs, but issued this statement saying in part “This is just another step in the process of being acquired by Trocaire College, as Medaille University will cease operations on July 31, 2023."

"As required by federal and state law, Medaille University has filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN).



“Our various stakeholders, including faculty and staff, have been aware that we would be filing a WARN notice as part of this process.



“In the meantime, faculty and staff have been meeting with Trocaire officials as we continue the process of integrating both operations pending the final approvals of regulators.”



Dr. Lori V. Quigley, Interim President, Medaille University

“I might be a little sad. I love all the staff here and I think that especially the lunch staff — I'm really cool with all of them, so if they do go, that'll be very sad,” Jazarrah Johnson, student. “This is a small community and we love all the staff here.”

I talked with Medaille student Jazarrah Johnson of Buffalo, a sophomore communications major.

“Have they told you anything?” Buckley asked. “They told us that we'll be colliding with them, so we can go to each other's campuses and stuff like that, so I think people have been excited to see — other campuses, but a little worried,” replied Johnson.

Johnson tells me students have not been informed about the future of faculty and staff at the school. She was on campus with Tiara Peterson, a nursing student at Trocaire.

“I don't think that some of the staff should be fired,” remarked Peterson. "I haven't really heard nothing about it.”

Trocaire also responded with this statement saying the WARN notice is part of the acquisition process.

"The WARN notice filed by Medaille University is consistent with federal and state law, ensuring full compliance with all of the requirements of the regulatory agencies as part of Trocaire’s acquisition of assets. It should be noted that Trocaire’s final acquisition of assets will be informed by the decision of the regulatory agencies."



Dr. Bassam Deeb, president, Trocaire College

Students say they just want transparency about the future of their school.

“I want to know what the name could be, so I'm looking forward to seeing what it is, and what changes around here. I'm very curious,” responded Johnson.

A very reliable Medaille source tells me faculty will be invited to formal interviews with Trocaire this month. If they are not hired their last day is June 15th. The source also stated morale is "very low” and there's been a "lack of transparency".

