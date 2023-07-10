Massive Burham manhunt draws parallels to ‘Bucky’ Phillips search

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY (WKBW) — As the massive search continues for suspected killer Michael Burham, you might remember a similar search for a wanted fugitive that spanned five months in Western New York.

Ralph ‘Bucky’ Phillips sparked one of the largest manhunts in New York State history. It took five months to track Phillips down in Warren County, Pennsylvania.

WKBW New York State Police conducted massive search in 2006 for Ralph 'Bucky' Phillips.

“We received hundreds of calls every day -- on sightings within Chautauqua, Erie, and Cattaraugus,” remarked a state trooper in 2006.

From April to early September of 2006, the hunt Phillips dominated headlines.

Three state troopers were shot. Trooper Joseph Longobardo died from gunshot wounds and Phillips was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list.

WKBW Trooper Joseph Longobardo was shot and died.

“Why is he so hard to catch? Number one. People don't call us right after they see him, absolutely, unbelievable,” stated State Police Superintendent Wayne Bennett, a 2006 news briefing for Phillips.

Phillips escaped by cutting open a kitchen roof with an industrial can opener at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden.

WKBW The 2006 NYS Police hunt for 'Bucky' Phillips.

Many draw parallels between this case and the recent escape of murder suspect Michael Burham.

"With any luck, Mr. Burham will not be out and about as long as Mr. Phillips was but yes definitely what's the old saying -- Deja vu all over again,” recalls Tracey Burnecz, first assistant district attorney, Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office.

WKBW Tracey Burnecz, first assistant district attorney, Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office.



Brunecz, also a Chautauqua resident, remembers the Phillips search very well.

“I do find it surprising. I would have thought that lessons might have been learned from the Bucky Phillips situation,” Brunecz remarked.



“A little bit eerie in some ways that that's happening?” Buckley asked. “Eerie is a good word,” replied Brunecz.

WKBW Photo of Ralph 'Bucky' Phillips from 2006 manhunt.

“The danger that's being placed on law enforcement, I think is really eye-opening of what could happen?” Buckley questioned. “Very much so. We definitely saw that with Bucky Phillips, he did end up pleading guilty to murdering and attempting to murder the three troopers. And it's a reminder of how dangerous their jobs are, particularly in a situation like this,” Brunecz responded.

WKBW Ralph 'Bucky' Phillips in custody in September of 2006.

Phillips was captured in early September of 2006 and is serving 25 years to life in prison at a correctional facility in Malone, New York.

