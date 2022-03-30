Louie's Footlong Hot Dogs in Tonawanda reopening on Friday, 11 months after its owner retired

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Less than a year after its closure, a beloved Town of Tonawanda restaurant is getting set to reopen on Friday, and the business is staying in the family.

Louie's Footlong Hot Dogs on Grand Island Boulevard is prepped for an April 1 opening, its owner, Angelo Turco, told 7 News on Wednesday.

The restaurant closed in May 2021 after 70 years in business, when Turco announced he was retiring.

However, the outpouring of support following that announcement touched Turco. He sought out someone to move ahead with the business, and his own cousin, Aaron LaMarca, stepped up. LaMarca received training on how Louie's operated and will take over day-to-day operations going forward.

The reopening news sticks to a timeline shared with 7 News back in August— that the restaurant intended to reopen in early April.