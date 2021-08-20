Louie’s Footlong Hot Dogs in Tonawanda to reopen Spring 2022

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Louie's Footlong Hot Dogs on Grand Island Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda is set to reopen in Spring 2022.

The restaurant closed in May 2021 after 70 years of business.

When you call the restaurant, a voicemail plays announcing that the restaurant will be opening in early April 2022.

"We look forward to serving all of our old customers and our new customers," the owners of Louie's Footlong Hot Dogs said.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to Louie's Footlong Hot Dogs for more information, we're waiting to hear back.