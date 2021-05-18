Louie's Footlong Hot Dogs in Tonawanda to close after 70 years in business

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Louie's Footlong Hot Dogs in Tonawanda announced on its Facebook page Monday it will close after 70 years in business.

In a Facebook post the owners said after reopening in the spring they have had difficulty staffing the store and it is proving to be too much. According to the owners, they have had to work busy lunch hours with just two people behind the counter due to lack of staff.

I reopened for our 70th year earlier this spring and had fully intended on making it through another wonderful season.



The difficulty in staffing the store this spring is proving to be too much for Debbie and I.



And after working an incredibly busy lunch hour with just the 2 of us behind the counter ( because our other staff members just decided not to show up ).. it was clear to both of us completing this season was going to be a monumental task .



A task at our age we felt would be too difficult for us.

The owners say the Louie’s Footlong brand name will be retired and they are looking for a tenant to lease the location immediately.