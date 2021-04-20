Louie's Footlong Hot Dogs celebrates 70 years In Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Angelo Turco had his first footlong hot dog when he was five years old. That was a monumental moment in his family because Angelo's dad Louie invented the footlong hot dog.

This year Louie's Hot Dog stand, home of the now famous footlong hot dog, is celebrating 70 years. The popular restaurant is now run by Angelo and his wife Debbie.

Angelo says in 1951 when his father first opened the Parkside location he felt he needed a gimmick. That gimmick was the footlong hot dog. "He went to a meat packing company on Niagara Street and said hey cuz-I'm Louie from the Hot Dog stand can you make me a foot long Hot Dog."

They still make their signature onion rings from scratch and turn enormous potatoes into curly fries. Angelo says "We set the record for world's largest french fry...eleven feet 10 inches."

Later in the season "When it warms up" they plan to have a weekend of special prices to celebrate the anniversary.

Louie's Foot Long Hot Dogs, 69 Grand Island Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 You can follow them on Facebook.