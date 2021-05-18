Iconic Louie's Footlong Hot Dogs closes after celebrating it's 70th Anniversary

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW-TV) — Owner Angelo Turco said that it was a busy weekend and employees not showing up for work on Monday that led to the decision to close Louie's Footlong Hot Dogs in Tonawanda. "When they didn't show up and it was me and my sister getting bludgeoned for a three and a half lunch hour, I decided it was a good idea to go in a different direction."

The restaurant first opened in 1951 by Angelo's father. Angelo and his sister Debbie have been running the place. They celebrated Louie's 70th Anniversary a couple weeks ago. Just last week they were voted the "Best Hot Dog" in New York State by an on-line blogger.

Angelo has plans to lease the restaurant. He says "I'm going to miss serving the customers, I'm going to miss cooking. I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my life-I want to keep active-maybe they have a job for me at channel 7 as a food critic."

The announcement about closing was posted on Facebook. It said in part "It is with a heavy heart yet an immense sense of joy and accomplishment that I am announcing my ( and my sister Debbie’s ) retirement from our family business."

Angelo said that after the busy lunch hour on Monday "I gave my sister a big hug and with tears in our eyes I said it's time."