Lights, Camera, Action: Great Point Studios on Niagara Street eyes spring grand opening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get your popcorn ready! Buffalo's new state-of-the-art film and television complex on Niagara Street is close to making its highly anticipated debut.

Great Point Studios Buffalo confirms with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo that the full-service film and television production facility is putting the finishing touches on construction and plans to open this spring.

WKBW Great Point Studios Buffalo, a $50+ million state-of-the-art film and television located at 1155 Niagara Street, is expected to open this spring 7 News has learned.

Sapkar adds that Great Point Studios Buffalo is "thrilled to be a part of the community" and is expected to be in "full swing" by this summer.

The new film and television complex at 1155 Niagara Street marks a $50+ million investment on Buffalo's west side. Plans for the new facility were originally announced in June of 2020. The opening is expected to only add to the growing momentum on Niagara Street.

Great Point Studios Buffalo A look at the layout of "Level 01" of Great Point Studios Buffalo located at 1155 Niagara Street

The new complex boasts 30,000 square feet of space spread across three "stages", broadcast capabilities, and editing facilities on site.

"As we enter the final phase of construction at Great Point Studios Buffalo, we're thrilled to be part of the community and expect to be in full swing by this summer. Here at Great Point, we’ve always viewed Buffalo as an ideal city for a state-of-the-art film and television complex. With a combination of well-trained crew and tremendous support from local government, Buffalo continues to be a highly desirable destination for filmmakers and creatives. We look forward to our grand opening this spring." - Daniela Sapkar, Spokesperson for Great Point Studios

Buffalo continues to grow as a popular place for filmmakers. Several recent films including Nightmare Alley and A Quiet Place 2 have used Western New York as a backdrop.