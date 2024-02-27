Lights, Camera, Action: Great Point Studios on Niagara Street eyes spring grand opening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get your popcorn ready! Buffalo's new state-of-the-art film and television complex on Niagara Street is close to making its highly anticipated debut.
Great Point Studios Buffalo confirms with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo that the full-service film and television production facility is putting the finishing touches on construction and plans to open this spring.
"We've always viewed Buffalo as an ideal city for a state-of-the-art film and television complex," said Daniela Sapkar, Spokesperson for Great Point Studios in a statement to 7 News, "With a combination of well-trained crew and tremendous support from local government, Buffalo continues to be a highly desirable destination for filmmakers and creatives. We look forward to our grand opening this spring."
Sapkar adds that Great Point Studios Buffalo is "thrilled to be a part of the community" and is expected to be in "full swing" by this summer.
The new film and television complex at 1155 Niagara Street marks a $50+ million investment on Buffalo's west side. Plans for the new facility were originally announced in June of 2020. The opening is expected to only add to the growing momentum on Niagara Street.
Great Point Studios Buffalo is described as "tailored for the creation of high-quality, budget-friendly features, TV movies and series." on the company's website.
The new complex boasts 30,000 square feet of space spread across three "stages", broadcast capabilities, and editing facilities on site.
Buffalo continues to grow as a popular place for filmmakers. Several recent films including Nightmare Alley and A Quiet Place 2 have used Western New York as a backdrop.