'Nightmare Alley,' filmed in Buffalo, nominated for Academy Award for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's latest stint on the big screen could take home one of the top awards on Hollywood's biggest stage this spring.

'Nightmare Alley' received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture when the Oscars nominees were announced on Tuesday morning. The film, directed by Guillermo del Toro and starring Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper, was shot in Buffalo in February 2020.

The film features Buffalo's historic architecture and another local touch— cars from Pierce Arrow Museum were featured in shots filmed in Niagara Square. Its director told reporters as filming began that he learned of Buffalo's reputation as a great place to film from other filmmakers.

"This city has a pristine reputation as a place to shoot," del Toro said.

The film wrapped up shooting before the pandemic shutdowns began in March 2020. It premiered in December 2021, including a local red carpet premiere at North Park Theatre.

'Nightmare Alley' is also nominated for production design, cinematography, and costume design. The 2022 Oscars are coming up on March 27, airing live on 7 ABC.