Lancaster man sentenced for killing bicyclist and injuring another

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lancaster man has been sentenced for killing a bicyclist and injuring another in August 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 55-year-old Kevin J. Czajka was sentenced Friday in State Supreme Court to an indeterminate sentence of one and two-thirds to five years in prison.

The district attorney's office said on August 28, 2020, Czajka was driving while under the influence of alcohol on Pleasant View Drive when he hit two bicyclists. Czajka fled without reporting the incident and was located a short time later by Lancaster police.

Both victims were transported to ECMC. One victim, 18-year-old Maytham Vukelic of East Aurora, died at ECMC. The second victim was hospitalized for several days for serious injuries.

Czajka pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular assault and one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter in May.