Lancaster man pleads guilty to charges for killing bicyclist and injuring another

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lancaster man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to killing a bicyclist and injuring another.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 55-year-old Kevin J. Czajka pleaded guilty Tuesday in State Supreme Court to one count of aggravated vehicular assault and one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said on August 28, 2020, Czajka was driving while under the influence of alcohol on Pleasant View Drive when he hit two bicyclists. Czajka fled without reporting the incident and was located a short time later by Lancaster police.

Both victims were transported to ECMC. One victim, 18-year-old Maytham Vukelic of East Aurora, died at ECMC. The second victim was hospitalized for several days for serious injuries.

Czajka is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and continues to remain released on $50,000 bond previously posted in Lancaster Town Court.