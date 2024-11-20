Jury finds man guilty of murdering his estranged wife in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A jury has found Adam Bennefield guilty of murdering his estranged wife, Keaira Hudson, in Buffalo in October 2022.

Bennefield was found guilty on all five counts that he faced, including second-degree murder, in connection to the deadly shooting on October 5, 2022.

Hudson was sitting inside her vehicle in the area of Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue when she was shot. The district attorney's office said her three children were inside the vehicle during the homicide and Hudson died at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, police issued an arrest warrant for Bennefield and named him a suspect in the homicide. Bennefield was taken into custody by Buffalo police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service a few days later.

The 7 News I-Team previously learned that Bennefield was arrested the day before the shooting in connection to a domestic incident. He was released the same day because the charges were non-qualifying for bail.

According to Hudson's family members, she was in an abusive relationship with Bennefield.

Last month, her family filed a lawsuit against the Cheektowaga Police Department and Town of Cheektowaga accusing them of failing to step in. The lawsuit accuses the Town of Cheektowaga and its police department of failing to properly charge Bennefield and keep him behind bars. The lawsuit says this gave Bennefield the opportunity to kill Hudson the next day.

If you or a loved one have or is currently experiencing domestic violence, help is available:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence:1 (800) 942-6906

Erie County Child and Family Services: 716-884-6000

Family Justice Center: 716-558-7233