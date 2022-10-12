Homicide suspect Adam Bennefield taken into custody, arraigned on murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced that homicide suspect, 45-year-old Adam Bennefield, was taken into custody Wednesday.

Police said Bennefield was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service. 7 News had a crew in the area of Bissell and Walden Avenues where there was a heavy police presence Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s what we’re seeing right where Bennefield was caught. This is off of Walden Ave. in Buffalo.



Neighbors tell me he was riding his bike is this area when police found and arrested him. @WKBW https://t.co/m6XiKbNFdZ pic.twitter.com/zTk511IqOd — Kristen Mirand (@kristen_mirand) October 12, 2022

Bennefield was wanted in connection to the homicide of 40-year-old Keaira Hudson. Bennefield is accused of shooting Hudson as she sat inside her vehicle at Richlawn and Shawnee Avenues on October 5. She died at the scene. The Erie County District Attorney's office said her three children were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Bennefield was arraigned Wednesday on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

7 News' Kristen Mirand spoke with Pastor Tim Newkirk with GYC Ministries and who is also serving as the Hudson family's spokesperson.

He said Bennefield ran across a field on Bissell Avenue which is when people spotted him and called police.

"Today they stepped up and they showed that they can be accountable to bring in suspects of that magnitude. So, a lot of confidence came back to our inner city and our community showing that we will not stop until that person is brought into custody," he said.

Newkirk asked that the community continue to be an anchor for the Hudson family. He asked that people keep them in their prayers.

"He was armed and dangerous. You know me, myself as a family representative, we’ve been pushing it on social media and all on the community platforms that we must stick together, work with law enforcement to bring this guy into custody for the heinous crime that he committed on his wife," he added.

The 7 News I-Team previously learned that Bennefield was arrested on October 4 in connection to a domestic incident and released the same day. Hudson was killed the next day. According to Hudson's family members, she was in an abusive relationship with Bennefield.

On October 10 police issued an arrest warrant for Bennefield and named him a suspect in the homicide.