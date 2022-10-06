Person of interest in Buffalo homicide was arrested and released the day before fatal shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News I-Team has learned that the Buffalo man wanted for questioning in connection to a Wednesday morning homicide was arrested and released the day before the alleged homicide.

On Tuesday, 45-year-old Adam Bennefield was arrested in Cheektowaga and charged with the following, all misdemeanors:

Third-degree assault

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

Second-degree menacing

Second-degree harassment

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief

On Wednesday, 30-year-old Keaira Hudson was shot and killed in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn Avenues. Bennefield is wanted for questioning in connection to the murder of Hudson.

According to Hudson's family members, she was in an abusive relationship with Bennefield. Hudson's sister, Montaysha Jeter, says her sister posted a disturbing video of her being beaten by Bennefield on social media.

"She's just been trying to get help. I've been with her going to police stations, she's been texting me, sending me videos, giving me her phone password just in case," Jeter told 7 News on Wednesday.

According to Jeter, Hudson was staying with their mother because she feared for her life. She told 7 News that when Hudson left the house Wednesday morning to drop her three children off at school, she went so far as to wear a bulletproof vest. Jeter said that her mother asked Hudson why she was putting on the vest, and Hudson responded, "because mom he's going to kill me you don't understand."

Jeter said that as soon as Hudson went around the corner in her car, he "smashed into the front of her car and got out of the car with a shotgun, shot her and pulled off."

7 News is working to get more information from police on these allegations.

The homicide Wednesday shares similarities to another case involving Bennefield that happened 22 years ago. In 2000, Bennefield slammed a stolen car into a vehicle driven by his ex-girlfriend on Route 33. He then forced the ex-girlfriend and her passenger at gunpoint into his vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase.

If you or a loved one have or is currently experiencing domestic violence, the following hotlines are available for your use:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 1 (800) 942-6906

Erie County Child and Family Services: 716-884-6000

Family Justice Center: 716-558-7233