Buffalo man wanted for questioning in Wednesday morning homicide of 30-year-old mother

Posted at 9:30 PM, Oct 05, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crimestoppers WNY is asking the public for information that can lead to the arrest of a man wanted in a Wednesday morning homicide.

45-year-old Adam Bennefield is currently wanted for questioning in the murder of 30-year-old Keaira Hudson. Hudson was shot and killed Wednesday morning on the corner of Richlawn and Shawnee Avenues.

Bennefield is described as being 5-foot-11-inches and 160 pounds. Crimestoppers says that Bennefield should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

A reward of up to $2500 is being offered to anyone with information on Bennefield.

Anyone can come forward and contact Crimestoppers WNY at 716-867-6161. You can also submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App "Buffalo Tips."

